China helps Pakistan bring economy back on to fast track

While Pakistan goes through its worst ever economic crisis, China is assisting it to complete projects of high economic significance to the country. All projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), be they power or infrastructure projects, are aimed at boosting Pakistan’s economic takeoff and strengthening its economic base.

The crown of all these projects and the centerpiece of the CPEC is Gwadar, a port city on the southwestern coast of Balochistan. Economic analysts predict that Gwadar will rapidly turn into a major hub of international trade with continuous business and commercial activities, and will have the potential to play a vital role in boosting the economy of Pakistan and the entire region.

Since the beginning, China has played a key role in the development of Gwadar deep sea port, which is already partially operating.

China has assisted Pakistan in the construction of the state-of-the-art New Gwadar International Airport, and preparations are in full swing to put it into operation. Sources said a test flight will be conducted in March on its state-of-the-art runway of the green field of Gwadar International Airport, where large cargo planes from across the world will bring cargo. The new Gwadar International Airport is likely to be completed in June 2023.

To provide 5MW of electricity to Gwadar Free Zone (North), a successful joint feasibility survey has been completed by Quetta Electric Power Supply Company (QEPSC) and China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC), paving the way for the provision of power in 60 days.

A joint feasibility study confirmed that after all physical and operational indicators proved to be smooth and positive, Gwadar Free Zone (North) will get regular and affordable 5MW electricity in the first phase. If all goes well, in the second phase, a 12MW power supply will be ensured for Gwadar Free Zone (South) and Gwadar Port in the coming months.

Currently, the major obstacle to rapid development has been the lack of electricity. Although some electricity was available from Iran, this was neither sustainable nor sufficient for accelerated development.

China is sincerely assisting Pakistan to bring about economic recovery and speed up the execution of all vital projects. The people of Pakistan acknowledge Chinese people’s sincerity and will always remain grateful for it.

(Zamir Ahmed Awan is a non-resident fellow with the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and a sinologist at the National University of Sciences and Technology in Pakistan. E-mail: [email protected])

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)