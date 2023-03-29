U.S.-hosted Summit for Democracy sows ideological divisions: Russia

Xinhua) 11:01, March 29, 2023

This photo taken on Jan. 19, 2023 shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

Moscow strongly opposes U.S. efforts to impose its own interpretations of democracy on other countries, the spokesperson said.

MOSCOW, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Washington is using the U.S.-hosted Summit for Democracy as an ideological platform to exert control over other states and ultimately divide the world, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"The summit is a clear manifestation of U.S. neo-colonial practices," the ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

Through the summit, the United States "forces everyone to look at the world through the lens of a 'rules-based-order,' which is used to serve Washington's global interests," she said.

It is both hypocritical and misleading when the United States claims to be a leader in promoting democratic values worldwide, while it doesn't support and practice these values itself, she added.

"The United States has no moral right to lecture others," and must abandon its binary discourse if it wishes to build serious relations with sovereign states, according to her.

