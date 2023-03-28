U.S. wantonly violates other countries' human rights, tramples on justice: report

March 28, 2023

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The United States wantonly violates other countries' human rights and tramples on justice, thus becoming a saboteur of global peace and development and a stumbling block to human rights progress, said a report released by China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday.

The United States pursues power politics in the international community, frequently uses force, provokes "proxy wars," indiscriminately imposes unilateral sanctions, seriously violates the rights of immigrants, and refuses to close the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, the report said.

Since the 21st century, the U.S. government undertook what it labeled "counterterrorism" activities in 85 countries, directly killing at least 929,000 people and displacing 38 million people, it said, citing data released by the Costs of War project at Brown University.

The United States was the one behind the scenes to provoke wars in other countries and regions, the report said. Under a program known as 127e, U.S. special operation forces are authorized to train proxy forces to carry out U.S. missions abroad. From 2017 to 2020, the Pentagon launched 23 "proxy wars" under the name of 127e in the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

The United States is the most prolific enforcer of unilateral sanctions in the world, and those sanctions have greatly weakened the capacity and level of human rights protection of the sanctioned countries.

Besides, the United States repeatedly and deliberately undermines global climate governance, and its exclusive immigration policies have created tragedies.

The United States refuses to close Guantanamo Bay detention camp, which was established in 2002 and once held up to about 780 people, most of whom were detained without trial and were subjected to cruel and inhuman treatment, it said, noting the camp is "an ugly chapter of unrelenting human rights violations" by the United States.

