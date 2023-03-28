Heavy casualties feared in fire at Mexican immigration agency near U.S. border -- reports

Xinhua) 15:35, March 28, 2023

MEXICO CITY, March 28 (Xinhua) -- A fire at Mexico's immigration agency near the U.S. border could have claimed dozens of lives and injured more, several media sources reported Tuesday.

At least 35 migrants were killed and about 100 were injured in the fire at the National Migration Institute building in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez, according to local media.

