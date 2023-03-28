Home>>
U.S. civil rights protection system dysfunctional: report
(Xinhua) 15:38, March 28, 2023
BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. civil rights protection system is dysfunctional, according to a report released by China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday.
The United States is a country defined by extreme violence, where people are threatened by both violent crime and violent law enforcement, and their safety is far from being guaranteed, the report said.
Prisons are overcrowded and have become a modern slavery establishment where forced labor and sexual exploitation are commonplace, it added.
America's self-proclaimed civil rights and freedoms have become empty talk, the report said.
