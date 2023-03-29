Another Summit for Democracy pointless: Quincy Institute

Xinhua) 09:02, March 29, 2023

NEW YORK, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The United States is co-hosting the second Summit for Democracy later this week, which seems unlikely to accomplish anything useful, reported Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft on Monday.

"The first Summit for Democracy was a largely pointless exercise in (U.S. President Joe) Biden's first year in office, and it raises the question of why the administration thought it was worth holding a second one," it said.

The same controversies that marred the first summit are sure to accompany this one, the article said, noting that "one problem is that the hosts may end up paying a political price for excluding some states from what is little more than a glorified talking shop."

The Biden administration's "democracy vs. autocracy" rhetoric has never been a good fit for U.S. foreign policy or international political realities, it stressed, saying that "instead of rhetorically dividing the world into opposing camps, the U.S. should be open to cultivating better relations with as many states as possible regardless of regime type."

"The U.S. would be better served if our leaders devoted their attention to shoring up and repairing our own dilapidated political system. Especially in foreign policy, we need a government that is more transparent and accountable to the people," said the report.

"Our leaders preach democracy to the rest of the world while neglecting or weakening it at home. The best thing that the U.S. could do to "bolster" the cause of democracy in the world is to improve our own practice of it here," it added.

