15th Serfs' Emancipation Day marked in Tibet, SW China
People attend a celebration for the 15th Serfs' Emancipation Day in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 28, 2023. The 15th Serfs' Emancipation Day falls on Tuesday. (Photo by Chogo/Xinhua)
People attend a celebration for the 15th Serfs' Emancipation Day in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 28, 2023. The 15th Serfs' Emancipation Day falls on Tuesday. (Photo by He Jinlong/Xinhua)
A high school student (2nd L) speaks during a symposium marking the 15th Serfs' Emancipation Day in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 28, 2023. The 15th Serfs' Emancipation Day falls on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
This photo taken on March 28, 2023 shows a national flag raising ceremony marking the 15th Serfs' Emancipation Day at a square in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The 15th Serfs' Emancipation Day falls on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Primary school students visit a memorial hall marking the emancipation of more than one million serfs on the occasion of the 15th Serfs' Emancipation Day in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 28, 2023. The 15th Serfs' Emancipation Day falls on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Students pose for a group photo after a national flag raising ceremony marking the 15th Serfs' Emancipation Day at a square in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 28, 2023. The 15th Serfs' Emancipation Day falls on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
The Potala Palace is pictured on the occasion of the 15th Serfs' Emancipation Day in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 28, 2023. The 15th Serfs' Emancipation Day falls on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Photos
