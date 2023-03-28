Home>>
China encounter: Paul Salopek in a Tibetan village
(People's Daily App) 16:05, March 28, 2023
Paul Salopek, a journalist and National Geographic explorer from the US, is walking from Africa to the tip of South America to discover stories around the world.
When he stopped by a Tibetan village in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, he and his partners received a warm welcome and spent the Chinese New Year with local people.
Join Paul Salopek to see what life there is like.
(Video source: Shanghai Media Group)
