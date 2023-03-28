China encounter: Paul Salopek in a Tibetan village

(People's Daily App) 16:05, March 28, 2023

Paul Salopek, a journalist and National Geographic explorer from the US, is walking from Africa to the tip of South America to discover stories around the world.

When he stopped by a Tibetan village in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, he and his partners received a warm welcome and spent the Chinese New Year with local people.

Join Paul Salopek to see what life there is like.

(Video source: Shanghai Media Group)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)