China establishes 15 new national cultural demonstration zones

Xinhua) 15:18, March 28, 2023

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China has established 15 new national-level cultural industry demonstration zones, with the total number climbing to 34, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The newly-established zones are located in several provincial-level regions, including Tianjin, Hebei and Jiangsu.

According to the ministry, China will have around 50 such demonstration zones by the end of 2025.

