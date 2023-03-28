Home>>
China establishes 15 new national cultural demonstration zones
(Xinhua) 15:18, March 28, 2023
BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China has established 15 new national-level cultural industry demonstration zones, with the total number climbing to 34, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
The newly-established zones are located in several provincial-level regions, including Tianjin, Hebei and Jiangsu.
According to the ministry, China will have around 50 such demonstration zones by the end of 2025.
