Egyptian people extend a welcoming hand to Chinese friends

By Assem Hanafi (People's Daily Overseas Edition) 15:10, March 28, 2023

Assem Hanafi, Ambassador of Egypt to China

Egypt and China enjoy excellent bilateral relations dating back to ancient times as two of the world’s oldest civilizations. Numerous exchange both in trade and ideas were bolstered by the Silk Road convoys between China and the Arab world. In 1956, both countries established diplomatic relations that continue to prosper and expand reaching the level of comprehensive strategic partnership.

The image that China and Chinese friends are perceived in Egypt is quite positive. Both people have gone together with a solid bond through good and hard times in their recent history. Our friendship was demonstrated during the global COVID pandemic through people’s solidarity with one another and assistance by China of needed vaccines to Egypt and Africa echoing the wise proverb “A friend in need is a friend indeed”.

Now we all welcome the lifting of COVID restrictions and resumption of travel both inside China and with the rest of the world.

Egyptian people are extending a welcoming hand to their Chinese friends. They will find all the warm hospitality they deserve, traditional good cuisine, warm weather and sandy clean beaches, amazing monuments and cultural heritage, and entertainment that good- humored Egyptians are famous for.

We also look forward to more cultural exchange and boosting existing investments in various sectors to higher levels for a society of shared benefits.

