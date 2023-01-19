Egypt warmly welcomes Chinese people to visit
Tourists visit the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, Jan. 18, 2023. Egypt warmly welcomes the Chinese people to visit as soon as possible, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has said in the country's capital Cairo. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
Tourists visit the Sphinx at the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, Jan. 18, 2023. Egypt warmly welcomes the Chinese people to visit as soon as possible, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has said in the country's capital Cairo. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
This photo shows a camel waiting for tourists at the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, Jan. 18, 2023. Egypt warmly welcomes the Chinese people to visit as soon as possible, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has said in the country's capital Cairo. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
Photos
