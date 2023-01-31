Home>>
New dream in the desert
(People's Daily App) 13:55, January 31, 2023
What is the "Egyptian Dream"? What stories continue to be written in the distant desert of North Africa?
Let's enter the New Administrative Capital-Central Business District project which is jointly built by China and Egypt. Check out the story in the eyes of Loly, a 7-year-old Egyptian girl.
(Video produced by "Kids, tell the world" Studio)
