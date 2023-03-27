China's industrial profits down 22.9 pct in first 2 months

Xinhua) 13:42, March 27, 2023

This photo taken on Feb. 17, 2023 shows robot arms working on a production line at a glass factory in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Profits of China's major industrial firms fell 22.9 percent year on year in the first two months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

Industrial firms with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.91 million U.S. dollars) saw their combined profits reach about 887.21 billion yuan in the period, the NBS said.

