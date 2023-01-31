Home>>
China's industrial profits down 4 pct in 2022
(Xinhua) 10:54, January 31, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Profits of China's major industrial firms declined 4 percent year on year in 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.
Industrial firms with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.96 million U.S. dollars) saw their combined profits reach about 8.4 trillion yuan in the period, the NBS said.
