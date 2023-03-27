Women's hockey friendly match: China vs. Australia
Players of both side line up prior to a women's hockey friendly match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia on March 25, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Members of China pose for group photos prior to a women's hockey friendly match against Australia in Perth, Australia on March 25, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Ou Zixia (1st R) of China compete during a women's hockey friendly match against Australia in Perth, Australia on March 25, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Tan Jintong (L) of China competes during a women's hockey friendly match against Australia in Perth, Australia on March 25, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Chen Yang (L) of China competes during a women's hockey friendly match against Australia in Perth, Australia on March 25, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Spectators watch a women's hockey friendly match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia on March 25, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)
Photos
