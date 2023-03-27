We Are China

Women's hockey friendly match: China vs. Australia

Xinhua) 13:21, March 27, 2023

Players of both side line up prior to a women's hockey friendly match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia on March 25, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

Members of China pose for group photos prior to a women's hockey friendly match against Australia in Perth, Australia on March 25, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

Ou Zixia (1st R) of China compete during a women's hockey friendly match against Australia in Perth, Australia on March 25, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

Tan Jintong (L) of China competes during a women's hockey friendly match against Australia in Perth, Australia on March 25, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

Chen Yang (L) of China competes during a women's hockey friendly match against Australia in Perth, Australia on March 25, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

Spectators watch a women's hockey friendly match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia on March 25, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

