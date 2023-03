In pics: national cultural relics industry vocational skills competition in Taiyuan, N China

Xinhua) 10:42, March 27, 2023

Contestants take part in a match of metal cultural relics restorer during the national cultural relics industry vocational skills competition in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, March 24, 2023. More than 200 contestants competed in cultural relic restoration and archaeological exploration techniques during the event. (Xinhua/Li He)

Contestants take part in a match of metal cultural relics restorer during the national cultural relics industry vocational skills competition in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, March 25, 2023. More than 200 contestants competed in cultural relic restoration and archaeological exploration techniques during the event. (Xinhua/Li He)

Contestants take part in a match of ceramic cultural relics restorer during the national cultural relics industry vocational skills competition in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, March 25, 2023. More than 200 contestants competed in cultural relic restoration and archaeological exploration techniques during the event. (Xinhua/Li He)

A contestant takes part in a match of metal cultural relics restorer during the national cultural relics industry vocational skills competition in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, March 25, 2023. More than 200 contestants competed in cultural relic restoration and archaeological exploration techniques during the event. (Xinhua/Li He)

Contestants take part in a match of wooden cultural relics restorer during the national cultural relics industry vocational skills competition in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, March 25, 2023. More than 200 contestants competed in cultural relic restoration and archaeological exploration techniques during the event. (Xinhua/Li He)

A contestant takes part in a match of wooden cultural relics restorer during the national cultural relics industry vocational skills competition in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, March 25, 2023. More than 200 contestants competed in cultural relic restoration and archaeological exploration techniques during the event. (Xinhua/Li He)

Contestants take part in a match of wooden cultural relics restorer during the national cultural relics industry vocational skills competition in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, March 25, 2023. More than 200 contestants competed in cultural relic restoration and archaeological exploration techniques during the event. (Xinhua/Li He)

A contestant takes part in a match of ceramic cultural relics restorer during the national cultural relics industry vocational skills competition in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, March 25, 2023. More than 200 contestants competed in cultural relic restoration and archaeological exploration techniques during the event. (Xinhua/Li He)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)