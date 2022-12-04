Highlights of first vocational skills competition of Jiangxi in E China

Xinhua) 10:23, December 04, 2022

A contestant participates in a hairdressing contest during the first vocational skills competition of Jiangxi, in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 2, 2022. The main contests of the competition, containing 85 programs, kicked off in Nanchang on Friday. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

