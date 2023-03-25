Ukraine expects 45 mln tons of grain,legumes output in 2023: PM

KIEV, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine expects to yield 45 million tons of grain and legumes in 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

"As in the previous year, Ukraine will be fully provided with grain and food," Shmyhal was quoted as saying by the government press service.

In particular, Ukraine's wheat harvest is estimated at 16.6 million tons this year with domestic consumption of about 5 million tons, Shmyhal said.

The Ukrainian government, he said, is helping farmers to ensure the smooth run of the ongoing spring sowing campaign.

According to the Ukrainian Agriculture Ministry, the country's farmers reaped 53.9 million tons of grain and legumes last year.

