Xi, Putin stress talks as solution to Ukraine crisis

(People's Daily App) 15:37, March 22, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on Tuesday.

On the Ukraine issue, the two sides stressed talks as solution to the crisis and called for respect for security concerns of all countries in resolving the crisis.

Russia said it is committed to resumption of peace talks as soon as possible.

