Chinese defense ministry urges U.S. to stop provocative behavior

Xinhua) 10:12, March 25, 2023

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense on Friday urged the United States to cease its provocative behavior after a U.S. guided-missile destroyer trespassed into China's territorial waters off Xisha Islands again on Friday.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command tracked and monitored the U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Milius in accordance with the law and warned it off, said Tan Kefei, a defense ministry spokesperson, in a statement.

The intrusion has seriously undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea and severely violated China's sovereignty and security as well as international law, Tan said, warning of grave consequences if the U.S. side continues its provocation.

"The PLA will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard China's national sovereignty and security, as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea," he said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)