Beijing urges US to stop illegally entering China territorial waters

(People's Daily App) 15:54, March 24, 2023

China on Thursday urged the US to immediately stop illegally entering China's territorial waters.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing in response to a US warship entering Chinese territorial waters without Chinese government permission.

"The US Navy warship USS Milius on March 23 ventured into the territorial waters of China's Xisha Islands without permission, which violates China's sovereignty, threatens China's security and undermines the peace and stability of relevant sea areas," Wang said.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command tracked and monitored the US warship in accordance with the law and warned it to leave, he said.

"The US should immediately stop such infringing and provocative actions," Wang said. "China will continue to take all necessary measures to defend its national sovereignty and security, and safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea."

(Produced by Xie Runjia and Luo Jie)

