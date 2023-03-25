China's top political advisor urges improved oversight for Yangtze River protection

Xinhua) 09:50, March 25, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, speaks at a seminar on relevant work of democratic oversight for protecting the Yangtze River ecosystem by central committees of the non-CPC political parties and people without party affiliation, in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Friday urged dedicated efforts to improve democratic oversight for protecting the Yangtze River ecosystem, and further contribute to safeguarding the river's clarity and beauty.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a seminar on relevant work by central committees of the non-CPC political parties and people without party affiliation.

Acknowledging progress achieved in the front over the past year, Wang urged them to focus on both common and tough issues in the area, conduct in-depth research to yield high-standard results of oversight, and form a synergy of various kinds of oversight.

Relevant local Party committees and governments should improve the working mechanism to support, coordinate with and implement the oversight, solicit suggestions and advice from non-CPC personages, and deliver feedback in a timely manner, said Wang.

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the seminar.

Leaders of the eight non-CPC parties and a representative of personages without party affiliation also delivered remarks at the seminar.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)