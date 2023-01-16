Home>>
Coral reef ecosystem restoration project completed in Sanya, S China
(Xinhua) 13:37, January 16, 2023
A diver transplants corals underwater in Yalong Bay, Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 17, 2022. A coral reef ecosystem restoration project has been completed in waters of the Yalong Bay in Sanya. The work is done by means of placing artificial reefs and transplanting coral seedlings. Over 80 percent of the coral seedlings are expected to live for at least six months, while over 70 percent will survive for at least one year. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
