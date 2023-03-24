Senior Chinese diplomat, French president's diplomatic counselor hold phone talks

Xinhua) 08:33, March 24, 2023

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday held phone talks with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron at the latter's request.

The two officials exchanged views and reached new consensus on carrying out high-level exchanges and promoting China-France comprehensive strategic partnership.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, briefed President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia upon request, saying that it is an important visit between the two big neighbors, which was not only a trip of cooperation but also a trip of peace.

The two heads of state reached a series of consensus on expanding bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to adhering to multilateralism, upholding the authority of the United Nations and jointly promoting world multi-polarization and greater democracy in international relations, he said.

Saying China continues to uphold its basic position of promoting peace talks on the Ukrainian issue, Wang noted that the joint statement issued by the two heads of state made important explanations on the issue, sent a voice of peace to the international community and demonstrated the desire for dialogue.

He said that it met the common aspiration of the majority of countries and made clear the right direction for the political settlement of the crisis.

The Chinese side hopes that France and other European countries would also play their due role in this regard, Wang said, adding that ceasefire, resumption of peace talks and political settlement of the crisis should become the strategic consensus between China and Europe.

For his part, Bonne expressed appreciation for China's positive role in promoting peace talks. On the Ukrainian issue, France does not support camp confrontation, he said. Both France and China want a political and negotiated end to the crisis, he said, adding that France is willing to make joint efforts with China to push for a ceasefire and find a peaceful solution.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)