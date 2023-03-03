Chinese, French FMs discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) 13:51, March 03, 2023

NEW DELHI, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met here with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna Thursday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and they discussed the prospect of cooperation in new areas and the Ukraine crisis.

Qin said that as two major countries with international influence, China and France are two major forces of safeguarding peace. The two countries will embrace the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year, and the Chinese side is willing to prepare with the French side the important agenda for the next-phase bilateral relationship, let the high-level exchanges play a guiding role, and push forward the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership to yield more fruits.

For her part, Colonna said the French side highly values the strategic communication and major-country coordination between France and China, and is willing to frequent high-level exchanges with the Chinese side, enrich the connotation of bilateral relations, and expand cooperation in new areas on science and research, innovation and climate change, among others.

Next year is an important year for France-China relations, and the French side is willing to successfully hold the Year of Culture and Tourism with the Chinese side, and fully resume people-to-people and cultural exchanges, said the French foreign minister.

She said French President Emmanuel Macron highly appreciates China's twelve-point position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. The crisis has lingered and escalated, with all parties paying a high price. The French side hopes that the Chinese side could play a vital role in ending the war as soon as possible, she said.

In the meeting, Qin introduced China's position on the Ukraine crisis. He said that relevant parties should seriously reflect on the hard lessons from the crisis, insist on the right direction of peaceful negotiation, and truly build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture.

