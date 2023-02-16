Senior Chinese diplomat says ready to reignite engine of China-France relations

Xinhua) 13:49, February 16, 2023

PARIS, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to resume dialogue and exchanges in all areas to reignite the engine of China-France relations, a senior Chinese diplomat said here on Wednesday.

China has brought the COVID-19 pandemic fully under control, and the rapid resumption of economic and social activities in China will bring greater opportunities to the world, said Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, when meeting with French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also called for an early convening of a new round of China-France High-level Mechanism for Dialogue on People-to-People Exchanges to facilitate personnel exchanges.

Noting that next year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, Wang said that the two sides can jointly plan commemorative activities to consolidate the foundation of public support for their bilateral friendship.

China attaches great importance to its relations with France, and stands ready to deepen strategic communications and enhance political mutual trust with France so as to add new momentum to China-Europe relations through China-France cooperation, and to play a constructive role in promoting world peace, stability and equity, Wang said.

China and France both have a strong tradition of pursuing independent foreign policy, supporting multi-polarization and opposing bloc confrontations. At a time when globalization has faced headwinds and countercurrents and some countries attempt to decouple with others, China and France should continue to uphold multilateralism, safeguard free trade and strengthen international cooperation in science and technology, Wang noted, adding that China hopes the French side will provide a fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese enterprises.

For her part, Colonna said that she is pleased to learn that China has overcome the pandemic and has achieved a rapid economic recovery, which is good news for the whole world.

The French foreign minister said that she hopes to see further progress in bilateral cooperation with China this year and the next year. While resuming dialogue mechanisms, France will also look into new areas of cooperation with China to make up for the time lost due to the pandemic, and bring its relations with China to a new level.

Colonna also hoped that the air traffic between the two countries will soon recover to the pre-pandemic level, promote exchanges among students and scholars, and strengthen cooperation in science and culture.

The joint celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties will demonstrate the profound foundation of France-China relations, she said, stressing that France firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and is unwavering in its position.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

