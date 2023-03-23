U.S. residents sue local officials over chemical plants: The Guardian

Xinhua) 12:46, March 23, 2023

LONDON, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Residents of an area in the U.S. state of Louisiana have sued local officials for repeatedly approving the construction of petrochemical plants in two majority Black districts, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

The federal lawsuit filed by St. James Parish residents argues the local council has "intentionally chosen to locate over a dozen enormous industrial facilities in the majority Black fourth and fifth districts (of the parish), while explicitly sparing white residents from the risk of environmental harm," the British newspaper said.

Environment and health agencies in Louisiana also face an ongoing investigation examining whether permits issued throughout areas of "Cancer Alley," a stretch of land along the Mississippi River in Louisiana, have violated Black citizens' rights, the newspaper added.

