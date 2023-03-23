U.S. opinion article calls for tearing down tariffs on China

NEW YORK, March 22 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has done nothing about Section 301 put in place by the previous administration, resulting in the loss of more than a quarter million American jobs and prompted retaliatory action from China, said a Guest Opinion article published recently on the news site AL.com.

The rollback and removal of those tariffs within the next two years would immediately benefit U.S. consumers and businesses through lower prices and increased economic output, it said on Monday, adding "it is time to end the U.S.-China trade war."

The previous U.S. administration imposed additional tariffs on nearly half of all Chinese imports, but they did not work as intended, said the article.

The Section 301 tariffs apply to more than 330 billion U.S. dollars worth of goods from China, with a particularly high tariff rate of 25 percent affecting 250 billion dollars worth of goods, it added.

To date, the tariffs have cost the average American family between 800 and 1,200 dollars yearly since they were imposed in 2018, and "removing tariffs would especially benefit low-income families," it said.

