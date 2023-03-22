Iranian FM condemns Britain, EU sanctions, vows "proportionate" response

Xinhua) 13:53, March 22, 2023

TEHRAN, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Iranian foreign minister has condemned the "repetitive" move by the European Union (EU) and Britain to impose sanctions on Iran, vowing that Tehran will respond "proportionately."

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib on Monday night, in which the two sides also discussed issues of common interest, including bilateral ties, said the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Amir-Abdollahian said some European sides accuse others of "committing violence" while they have a "dark" record of double-standard behavior toward and systematic violation of human rights.

He noted that although the priority of Iran's foreign policy is based on cooperation with the world, any "confrontations and sanctions" will receive a "proportionate" response from Tehran.

Lahbib, for her part, highlighted the necessity of removing obstacles to relations between Iran and the EU through dialogue.

She also rejected adoption of any double-standard approach.

On Monday, the European Council imposed sanctions on eight Iranian individuals and one entity, accusing some of them of breaching human rights while taking emergency measures against protests in Iran. Britain, citing similar accusations, sanctioned seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

Protests erupted in Iran after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in a Tehran hospital on Sept. 16, 2022, a few days after her collapse at a police station. Iran has accused the United States and some other Western countries of "inciting riots and supporting terrorists" in the country.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)