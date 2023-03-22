Thailand, China launch institute of Chinese language, vocational education

BANGKOK, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China and Thailand on Tuesday unveiled a language and technical training institute in Bangkok, with an aim to deepen cooperation between the two nations in Chinese language education and vocational skills training.

The launch ceremony of the China-Thailand Institute of Chinese Language and Technical and Vocational Education and Training was attended by officials from both countries.

Thailand and China have a long history of friendship, with China investing in Thai-Chinese industrial parks to support Thailand 4.0 policy and boost the country's economy and industry, said Tanu Vongjinda, secretary general of the Vocational Education Commission under Thailand's Ministry of Education, at the opening ceremony.

The commission would take this institute as an opportunity to continue to promote the development of Chinese language and vocational skills teaching as well as teacher training between the two sides, Tanu said.

Han Zhiqiang, Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, noted that China and Thailand's cooperation in various fields has been strengthening, and the need for professionals with both language and specialized skills is growing.

"The establishment of this institute will create a new chapter in China-Thailand language and vocational education cooperation, injecting strong vitality into a China-Thailand community with a shared future," Han said.

Hu Zhiping, deputy director-general of the Center for Language Education and Cooperation (CLEC) under the Chinese Ministry of Education, told Xinhua that the institute would further promote the development of "Chinese language and professional skills," which would provide talent support for friendly exchanges and pragmatic cooperation between the two countries.

The CLEC and the Vocational Education Commission under Thailand's Ministry of Education signed an agreement in April 2022 to establish a joint institute to promote professional faculty development, exam certification promotion and job placement for students.

