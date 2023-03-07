Thailand, China launch joint training program for e-commerce talents

CHIANG MAI, Thailand, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Thailand and China jointly launched a training program on Monday at Thailand's Chiang Mai University to sharpen e-commerce skills among vocational school students in the Southeast Asian country.

The "Chinese Language plus Professional Skills" e-commerce training program features Chinese e-commerce experiences combining with Thai characteristics, according to the training program organizers.

The five-day training program, with 65 participating students, provides courses on development of the China-Thailand e-commerce industry, e-commerce platform operations, short video making, e-commerce platforms basics, and network marketing.

"Thai vocational students will improve their e-commerce skills while also learning Chinese through this training program," said Somporn Pandam, deputy secretary general of Vocational Education Commission, Thailand's Ministry of Education.

According to the official, the training program is a cooperation project between multiple partners in Thailand and China.

The training program is part of a series of "Chinese Language plus Professional Skills" projects organized by Chiang Mai University and the Confucius Institute at Chiang Mai University, said Pitipong Yodmongkol, Vice President of Chiang Mai University.

It is expected to help cultivate knowledgeable and capable talents and has become an important force in promoting the exchanges on culture, economy and trade between the two countries, he said.

Hao Shumei, vice president of Yunnan Normal University, which provides support for the training program, said the training program will promote the expansion of cultural and economic exchanges between China and Thailand.

Data showed over 2,000 Thai vocational school teachers and students have participated in the e-commerce training programs introduced in 2021.

