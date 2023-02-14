Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Thai counterpart

Xinhua) 10:06, February 14, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang holds talks with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, who is paying a visit to China, on Feb. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Monday held talks with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

Qin said China will adhere to the basic state policy of opening-up, drive high-quality development and establish a new development paradigm, which will bring new opportunities to China-Thailand cooperation.

Qin suggested that the two sides maintain high-level exchanges to bring mutual political trust to a new height, lead practical cooperation to a new level, and encourage new achievements in people-to-people exchanges.

Both sides should work together to deepen the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, implement the important decisions of the China-ASEAN Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of China-ASEAN Dialogue Relations, and make new progress in multilateral cooperation, Qin added.

Noting that Thailand values its relations with China, Don Pramudwinai said the country firmly supports the one-China policy, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and hopes that the two sides will maintain exchanges at all levels and actively promote cooperation in various fields.

