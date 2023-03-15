China, Thailand sign memorandum on translation of classics

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China's National Press and Publication Administration on Monday signed a memorandum with Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation on translating and publishing classic works from the two countries.

According to the memorandum, 50 classic works from these countries will be translated and published within the next five years, in a bid to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between Chinese and Thai people through the provision of more fine translated works.

Deemed a landmark achievement in exchanges and cooperation in publication between China and Thailand, the signing of the memorandum is expected to generate new opportunities and serve as a driving force for deepening the people-to-people and cultural exchanges and mutual learning between the two countries.

