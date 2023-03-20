Home>>
Snow buntings fly in great synchronization
(People's Daily App) 14:57, March 20, 2023
Cuteness overload! Two snow buntings fly wing to wing onto ears of wheat in sync in Northeast China's Jilin Province.
(Compiled by Wang Qingxiu)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Migratory birds return to Bosten Lake in Xinjiang
- Migrant birds seen at Huanzidong wetland in NE China’s Liaoning
- White cranes seen at Hengshui Lake in N China's Hebei
- Endangered bird species spotted in north China nature reserve
- In pics: beautiful flowers and birds in Yunfu Botanical Garden, S China's Guangdong
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.