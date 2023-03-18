J-10 fighters execute live-fire training

China Military Online) 15:22, March 18, 2023

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires at mock ground targets during a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)