J-10 fighters execute live-fire training
(China Military Online) 15:22, March 18, 2023
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires at mock ground targets during a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
