J-10 fighters in day-and-night flight training
(China Military Online) 15:12, July 09, 2022
|A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxis out the aircraft hangar onto the runway before the flight training in late June, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
