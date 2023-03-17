Cambodian king returns home after routine medical checkup in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:37, March 17, 2023

PHNOM PENH, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and his mother, former Queen Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, returned home safely on Thursday after spending more than a month in China's capital Beijing for a regular medical checkup.

At the Phnom Penh International Airport, the royal family was cordially welcomed by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian, as well as other high-profile figures.

Their arrival was livestreamed on the state-run National Television of Cambodia (TVK), the prime minister's official Facebook page, and Fresh News, the kingdom's largest online news provider.

The king usually has his health checked up by Chinese doctors in Beijing twice a year.

