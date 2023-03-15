China releases reports on budgets, national economic and social development plans
BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Two reports approved Monday at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress were released in full via Xinhua News Agency on Wednesday.
The report on the implementation of the 2022 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2023 draft plan for national economic and social development has three parts:
I. Implementation of the 2022 plan for national economic and social development;
II. Overall requirements, main objectives and policy orientations for economic and social development in 2023;
III. Major tasks for economic and social development in 2023.
The report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2022 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2023 has three parts:
I. Execution of the 2022 central and local budgets;
II. Draft central and local budgets for 2023;
III. Fiscal reform and development in 2023.
