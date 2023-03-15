China starts 2023 with powerful economic rebound
BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese economy has made a flying start to 2023, with major economic indicators seeing steady expansion, offering the latest evidence that the world's second largest economy is set to secure a powerful recovery this year.
China's value-added industrial output went up 2.4 percent year on year in the first two months, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday.
The growth rose by 1.1 percentage points from the level in December 2022, and the two-year average growth stood at 4.9 percent.
The country's retail sales of consumer goods increased 3.5 percent year on year during the period, reversing declines seen in the previous three months. Sales of consumption-upgrading goods like jewelry expanded quickly.
Other major economic indicators, including fixed-asset investment and the index of services production, also posted year-on-year growth, the NBS data showed.
"In the first two months, the Chinese economy steadily recovered with rising production demand, stable employment and consumer prices, and improved market expectations," NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui told a press conference.
The rebound of consumption is a bright spot of China's economic operations in the Jan.-Feb. period, said Fu.
Over the past Spring Festival holiday, the first since China optimized its COVID response, the country witnessed a booming domestic market and expanding consumption in various sectors such as travel, culture, entertainment and catering.
Fu noted that China has many favorable conditions for a continued consumption recovery throughout the year, as the market is underpinned by a population of 1.4 billion, while a set of pro-consumption measures were introduced by the central and local governments to unleash further consumption potential.
As for this year's economic targets, Fu said "China has the conditions, foundation and confidence" to meet its 2023 economic growth targets through hard work.
An array of development tasks for 2023 were mapped out in a government work report adopted Monday at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.
The report unveiled a target for the Chinese economy to expand by around 5 percent this year, faster than the 3-percent growth recorded in 2022. Other objectives include creating around 12 million urban jobs, the consumer price index increasing by around 3 percent, and personal income rising generally in step with economic growth.
China's economic development is supported by multiple advantages, including a vast market, a complete industrial system, abundant human resources and a growing driving force for innovation and development, said Fu.
While acknowledging advantages, Fu also warned of difficulties and challenges confronting the economy, including external challenges stemming from lingering high inflation, weakening economic and trade growth globally and rising protectionism.
To brave the challenges, China will consolidate the foundation for stable growth. A spate of pro-growth policies was announced in the government work report, including giving priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption, 3.8 trillion yuan (about 553 billion U.S. dollars) of special-purpose local government bonds, and continued tax and fee cuts to relieve burdens for businesses.
China will also underscore efforts to pursue high-quality development with policy priorities including accelerating the modernization of the industrial system and promoting the transition to a green development pattern, according to the government work report.
Photos
Related Stories
- China to further expand opening up, boasts strong appeal
- Interview: Swiss logistics group "very confident" in Chinese economy -- executive
- Chinese economy sail to brighter future
- China adopts multiple measures to promote high-quality development
- China to see recovery of industrial economy this year: Minister of Industry and Information Technology
- China develops new ways of macro regulation to support economy over past 5 years: report
- China has great potential for stimulating rural demand: official
- China unleashes great economic momentum after COVID-19 victory
- China's central bank pledges targeted, effective monetary policy
- Chinese premier stresses innovating macro-regulation, stabilizing economy
- Interview: China's strong economic rebound to benefit Thai businesses, says Thai banker
- China's economic rebound slows
- Sinotrans to buy new vessels
- World Bank: Economic rebound in East Asia, Pacific surprisingly swift
- China pledges to continue supportive policies for economic rebound
- Mexico starts to show signs of economic rebound: Calderon
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.