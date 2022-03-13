Home>>
Full Text: Report on China's central and local budgets
(Xinhua) 22:46, March 13, 2022
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2021 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2022, which was approved at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress on March 11.
Please see the attachment for the document.
