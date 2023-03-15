China's foreign trade in goods registers surplus of 25.9 bln USD
BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade in goods registered a surplus of 25.9 billion U.S. dollars in February, on par with the same period last year, the country's forex regulator said Wednesday.
China's service trade deficit was 4.3 billion U.S. dollars last month, slightly down both on a monthly basis and on a yearly basis, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) shows.
SAFE data also shows that forex settlement by banks was basically equal to sales in February, and that foreign-related receipts and payments of non-banking sectors became more balanced.
"China's forex market has the basis and conditions to maintain steady operations," said Wang Chunying, deputy director and spokesperson of SAFE.
With pro-growth policies showing effects and the economy picking up, China has a more solid foundation to see stable cross-border capital flows, Wang said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's foreign trade to conquer challenges in 2023
- China's foreign trade starts on steady note in 2023
- What will be brought by China's cancellation of registration mechanism for foreign trade business operators?
- China's Tianjin revs up foreign trade to fuel growth
- China's Shaanxi posts record-high foreign trade in 2022
- China's warming foreign trade boosts global economic recovery
- China's warming foreign trade boosts global economic recovery
- Tibet's passageway to South Asia strengthens foreign trade
- Tibet sees foreign trade up 14.6 pct in 2022
- Chinese foreign trade enterprises go all out to expand overseas market
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.