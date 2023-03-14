Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as Chinese president (6)

Xinhua) 09:55, March 14, 2023

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- World leaders continued to extend congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as president of the People's Republic of China.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said that under Xi's leadership, China has become a major player in the world economy and a model for socio-economic transformation of developing countries, adding that Zambia looks forward to developing closer relations with China.

Recalling the heads of state meeting with Xi during the Group of 20 Summit last year, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said they had a conducive dialogue on the development of bilateral relations.

Yoon said he hopes to continue to maintain close communication with Xi in the future and further deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

General Raul Castro, leader of the Cuban Revolution, said that Xi has promoted a number of global initiatives and won the support of the overwhelming majority of countries in the international community.

Cuba-China friendly and cooperative relations, carrying forward valuable historical tradition, are of strategic significance and will be sustainable in the long term, he said, adding that Cuba attaches great importance to and will continue to promote Cuba-China comprehensive cooperative relations.

Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that the regional bloc stands ready to further enhance the Arab-China strategic partnership.

Those also sending congratulatory messages to Xi include Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

