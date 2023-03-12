Chinese FM spokesperson's remarks on Saudi Arabia-Iran Talks in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:44, March 12, 2023

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Saturday made remarks on the Saudi Arabia-Iran Talks in Beijing this week, which has received extensive attention from various quarters.

In response to the initiative of President Xi Jinping of China's support for developing good neighborly relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the delegation of Saudi Arabia headed by Dr. Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and National Security Advisor, and the delegation of Iran headed by Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held talks in Beijing from March 6 to 10, the spokesperson said.

Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi held talks with the two delegations respectively and chaired the opening and closing ceremonies of the talks, the spokesperson added.

Noting China, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached an agreement and issued a Joint Trilateral Statement, the spokesperson said Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to adhere to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, resolve the disagreements between them through dialogue and diplomacy, respect the sovereignty of states, and not interfere in internal affairs of states.

They agreed to resume diplomatic relations, and carry out cooperation in various fields, the spokesperson added.

The three countries expressed their keenness to exert all efforts towards enhancing regional and international peace and security, the spokesperson said.

Saudi Arabia and Iran also expressed their appreciation and gratitude to China for hosting and sponsoring the talks, and the efforts it placed towards its success, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that China looks forward to seeing closer communication and dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran and stands ready to continue playing a positive and constructive role in facilitating such efforts.

With the concerted efforts of all parties concerned, the talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Beijing produced major outcomes, the spokesperson said.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have identified the roadmap and timeline for improving their relations, which provides a solid foundation for their cooperation going forward and turns a new page in their bilateral relations, the spokesperson said.

"Their dialogue and the agreement set a good example of how countries in the region can resolve disputes and differences and achieve good neighborliness and friendship through dialogue and consultation," the spokesperson said, adding this will help regional countries to get rid of external interference and take the future into their own hands.

The spokesperson said that Saudi Arabia and Iran reaffirmed their adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms in international relations including non-interference in internal affairs of states. "This is in line with the trend of the times. China applauds this and congratulates both sides," the spokesperson added.

Stressing that China pursues no selfish interest whatsoever in the Middle East, the spokesperson said China respects the stature of Middle East countries as the masters of this region and oppose geopolitical competition in the Middle East.

"China has no intention to and will not seek to fill so-called vacuum or put up exclusive blocs," said the spokesperson, adding China always believes that the future of the Middle East should always be in the hands of the countries in the region.

"China always supports the people in the Middle East in independently exploring their development paths and supports Middle East countries in resolving differences through dialogue and consultation to jointly promote lasting peace and stability in the region," said the spokesperson, adding China will be a promoter of security and stability, partner for development and prosperity and supporter of the Middle East's development through solidarity.

China will continue to contribute its insights and proposals to realizing peace and tranquility in the Middle East and play its role as a responsible major country in this process, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Kou Jie)