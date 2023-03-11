Saudi Arabia, Iran ink deal to resume diplomatic relations, reopen embassies

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the talks between a Saudi delegation and an Iranian delegation in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- As announced by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday, the latter two have reached a deal which includes the agreement to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months.

Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Saudi Arabia's Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and National Security Advisor, led the Saudi delegation, and Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, led the Iranian delegation during talks in Beijing from March 6 to 10, according to a trilateral statement from China, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Saudi Arabia and Iran held the talks to solve their differences through dialogue and diplomatic means, to abide by the purposes and principles of the Charters of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and to follow international regulations and practices, according to the joint statement.

Both Saudi Arabia and Iran extended their appreciation and thanks to Iraq and Oman for hosting multiple rounds of dialogue between 2021 and 2022, and to Chinese leaders and the Chinese government for hosting, supporting and contributing to the success of the talks, the statement said.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and missions within a period not exceeding two months, and agreed to hold talks between foreign ministers to arrange for the exchange of ambassadors and explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations, it said.

While congratulating the two sides on taking a historical step forward, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said China supports the two sides in making firm strides as agreed in the deal to work for the common bright future with patience and wisdom.

"As a reliable friend of the two countries, China will continue to play a constructive role," said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

He said the improvement of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran has opened a path leading to regional peace and stability in the Middle East, and has set an example of settling divergences and differences among countries via dialogue and consultation.

Al-Aiban and Shamkhani expressed their willingness to continue constructive dialogues, fully implement their consensus, and enhance good neighborliness to jointly safeguard regional security.

Wang Yi (C), a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, attends a closing meeting of the talks between the Saudi delegation led by Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban (L), Saudi Arabia's Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers and National Security Advisor, and Iranian delegation led by Admiral Ali Shamkhani (R), Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. Wang Yi presided over the closing meeting here on Friday. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

