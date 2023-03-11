UN applauds Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement to resume ties, praises China's role

UNITED NATIONS, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations welcomed Saudi-Iranian agreement to resume diplomatic relations on Friday and praised China's role in the process.

"I want to welcome on behalf of the secretary-general the joint tripartite statement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China, made today in Beijing announcing an agreement reached between Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic relations within two months," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the daily press briefing.

"The secretary-general has expressed his appreciation to the People's Republic of China for hosting these recent talks and for promoting dialogue between the two countries," he said, while praising efforts by other countries, such as Oman and Iraq.

Describing "good neighborly relations" between Iran and Saudi Arabia as "essential" for the stability of the Gulf region, Dujarric said that the secretary-general was ready to "further advance regional dialogue and to ensure durable peace and security in the Gulf region."

