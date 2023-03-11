Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as Chinese president (1)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- World leaders extended congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as president of the People's Republic of China on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would like to extend his warm congratulations to Xi on the occasion of his election as Chinese president.

The decision adopted by the National People's Congress of China shows that Xi, as the head of state, enjoys high prestige, and that the strategies he has formulated on promoting China's economic and social development and on safeguarding China's interests on the international stage have won the support of the Chinese people, Putin said.

The Russian side speaks highly of Xi's contribution to strengthening the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, Putin said, expressing his firm belief that with joint efforts of both sides, the Russia-China cooperation in various fields will continue to yield fruitful results.

Putin said he will continue to maintain close communication and coordination with Xi on major regional and international issues. He wishes that Xi will make new and greater achievements in promoting the welfare of the friendly Chinese people.

In a congratulatory message sent to Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un said that Xi's election as Chinese president reflects the deep trust and support the CPC, the Chinese government and the Chinese people have for Xi.

He said he believes that the Chinese people, under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core, will surely achieve new victories in implementing the decisions and plans of the 20th CPC National Congress.

Kim said he also believes that the traditional friendly and cooperative relations between the DPRK and China will continue to deepen in accordance with the common aspiration of the two parties and two peoples and the requirements of the new era.

General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith said that he firmly believes that under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core, the Chinese people will make new achievements in advancing the Chinese path to modernization on all fronts, applying the new development philosophy and achieving high-quality development, so as to push forward the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics and realize the Second Centenary Goal and the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

Thongloun said he sincerely wishes that the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Laos and China that enjoys long-term stability and the building of the Laos-China community with a shared future will continue to bear fruits.

