Biden approves California emergency as another winter storm reaches

Xinhua) 11:19, March 11, 2023

LOS ANGELES, March 10 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden approved a state of emergency in California on Friday as the most populous state in the country continued to get slammed by another strong and menacing winter storm.

Biden ordered federal assistance "to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning on March 9, 2023, and continuing," according to a White House press release.

The action will authorize the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures.

The new storm is hitting much of California on Friday, bringing significant rainfall amid flood warnings.

The U.S. National Weather Service warned that the powerful winter storm will produce copious amounts of heavy snow to the high terrain of northern and central California and significant rainfall and flood threats across much of the state, as well as into far western Nevada.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration to authorize federal assistance supporting the state and local response to the severe storms that are forecasted to continue through mid-March.

Newsom on Thursday also proclaimed a state of emergency in 21 of California's 58 counties to support disaster response and relief efforts, following the state of emergency he proclaimed in an initial 13 counties earlier this month.

"California is deploying every tool we have to protect communities from the relentless and deadly storms battering our state," said Newsom in a statement.

"In these dangerous and challenging conditions, it is crucial that Californians remain vigilant and follow all guidance from local emergency responders," the governor noted.

Millions of Californians are under flood watches amid the devastating winter storms. Many residents in Southern California's mountain communities are still trapped by heavy snow.

Snow as deep as over three meters blocked road access to mountain areas in San Bernardino County, leaving stranded locals to fend for themselves without power as supplies of food, medicine and fuel were dwindling, local media reported.

According to the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office, it has responded to 13 deaths in the mountains from Feb. 26 to March 8, when a series of snowstorms belted the area, covering homes and paralyzing travel.

Officials said California is mobilizing personnel and resources to storm-impacted communities throughout the state.

The California National Guard is pre-positioning High Water Vehicles and aircraft in preparation for flood response operations, according to the governor's office.

California Department of Transportation said the agency has mobilized more than 4,000 crew members to hundreds of incidents statewide. The agency warned that the latest winter storm system has resulted in various highway closures in the state, urging people to limit nonessential travel in affected areas and be extremely cautious if travel is necessary.

California Highway Patrol also noted that it is increasing resources in targeted areas to help address storm-related needs.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said it has responded to nearly 100,000 incidents in the state so far this year, clearing debris, responding to calls for help, and providing emergency support to affected communities.

