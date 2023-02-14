Biden's agenda in State of Union address to drive inflation higher: The Hill

Xinhua) 10:48, February 14, 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to Congress in Washington, D.C., the United States, Feb. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- While U.S. President Joe Biden often claims he is laser-focused on combatting inflation, his policies as shown in the latest State of the Union address say otherwise, according to a recent report by The Hill.

The report, published on Friday, gave three reasons.

Firstly, there was little suggestion in Biden's address that exorbitant federal spending would come down any time soon. Besides, the president's proposed Buy American program will drive infrastructure costs higher.

What's more, Biden's ongoing dedication to unionization would lead to higher labor costs; his war on fossil fuels has discouraged higher oil and gas production, and the Federal Reserve will "have its hands full bringing inflation down to 2 percent," said the report.

It also pointed out that Biden's address was "peppered with expensive new promises." For example, he continues to advocate forgiving certain student loans, and is demanding "family medical leave" and "affordable child care." But, "who pays for that?" the report asked.

