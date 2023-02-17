Biden undergoes annual physical exam
WASHINGTON, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden underwent his physical exam at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
In a summary, White House physician Kevin O'Connor wrote that Biden "remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male" fit to execute his duties.
The most notable health event for Biden over the past year was his infection with COVID-19 in the summer, said O'Connor, adding that the president, who has received the bivalent vaccine, has not experienced any residual symptoms.
The oldest U.S. president in history, Biden is expected to announce his 2024 reelection bid in the coming months.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley have launched their campaigns for the Republican Party's nomination to challenge Biden.
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: Biden's State of the Union speech was divorced from reality
- Biden's agenda in State of Union address to drive inflation higher: The Hill
- Biden addresses to divided Congress amid sour public mood, low approval rating
- Biden delivers State of the Union address to divided Congress amid sour public mood
- Arkansas governor to deliver Republican response to Biden's State of the Union address
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.