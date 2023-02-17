Biden undergoes annual physical exam

Xinhua) 13:24, February 17, 2023

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden underwent his physical exam at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

In a summary, White House physician Kevin O'Connor wrote that Biden "remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male" fit to execute his duties.

The most notable health event for Biden over the past year was his infection with COVID-19 in the summer, said O'Connor, adding that the president, who has received the bivalent vaccine, has not experienced any residual symptoms.

The oldest U.S. president in history, Biden is expected to announce his 2024 reelection bid in the coming months.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley have launched their campaigns for the Republican Party's nomination to challenge Biden.

