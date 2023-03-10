Staff busy on assembly line to catch overseas orders of new energy buses in Yutong, C China

Xinhua) 09:26, March 10, 2023

A staff member assembles natural gas pipeline for a vehicle at a work shop of the new energy factory of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 8, 2023. To catch orders, staff of the new energy factory of Yutong are busy on the assembly line. Since the beginning of this year, Yutong. who exported its bus to more than 30 countries and regions, has won many overseas orders. (Xinhua/Li An)

A staff member assembles the door of a bus at a work shop of the new energy factory of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

A new energy bus is tested at the test site of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A staff member works at a work shop of the new energy factory of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Staff members work at a work shop of the new energy factory of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Staff members work at a work shop of the new energy factory of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

This aerial photo taken on March 8, 2023 shows a new energy bus being tested at the test site of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Staff members fix the door of a luggage compartment of a bus at a work shop of the new energy factory of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

A staff member works at a work shop of the new energy factory of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Staff members work at a work shop of the new energy factory of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A staff member tests the engine of a bus at a work shop of the new energy factory of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

A staff member assembles interior trim for a vehicle at a work shop of the new energy factory of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

A staff member assembles interior trim for a vehicle at a work shop of the new energy factory of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

A staff member works at a work shop of the new energy factory of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Staff members work at a work shop of the new energy factory of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

